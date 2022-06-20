President Tokayev to address BRICS Summit High-Level Dialogue on Global Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Akorda press service has announced a number of upcoming events President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to take part in this week, Kazinform reports.

On Tuesday the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation as well as prominent chess players in the Akorda presidential residence.

President Tokayev will attend a solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police on June 23.

On Friday, the Head of State will address the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development within the framework of the 14th BRICS Summit virtually at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.