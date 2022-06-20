Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to address BRICS Summit High-Level Dialogue on Global Development

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2022, 10:51
President Tokayev to address BRICS Summit High-Level Dialogue on Global Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Akorda press service has announced a number of upcoming events President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to take part in this week, Kazinform reports.

On Tuesday the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation as well as prominent chess players in the Akorda presidential residence.

President Tokayev will attend a solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police on June 23.

On Friday, the Head of State will address the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development within the framework of the 14th BRICS Summit virtually at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln