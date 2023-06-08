Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to address Astana International Forum, hold meetings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2023, 09:04
President Tokayev to address Astana International Forum, hold meetings Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is set to address the plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and many other speakers are also expected to address this year’s edition of the forum.

This year the two-day forum is themed ‘Tackling challenges through dialogue: Towards cooperation, development and progress’.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also chair the meeting of the Foreign Investors Council.

The President will meet with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa, World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, Citi Group CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa David Livingstone and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Astana International Forum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion