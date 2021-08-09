Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev thanked Kazakh Olympic athletes

    9 August 2021, 21:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kazakh athletes, who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform reports

    93 sportsmen of Kazakhstan took part in the Olympic Games.

    In his Twitter account the Head of State expressed gratitude to the athletes showing their will to win and their skills. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the bronze winners of the Olympic Games.

    The President added that 8 bronze medals won and 83rd position in the official medal count of the Olympic Games do not comply with Kazakhstan’s sports potential and significant means channeled into the country’s sports development.

    In a conclusion he stressed that great attention should be paid to the development of mass and children’s sports and strive for outstanding achievements in the international arena.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam