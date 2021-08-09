Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev thanked Kazakh Olympic athletes

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2021, 21:10
President Tokayev thanked Kazakh Olympic athletes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kazakh athletes, who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform reports

93 sportsmen of Kazakhstan took part in the Olympic Games.

In his Twitter account the Head of State expressed gratitude to the athletes showing their will to win and their skills. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the bronze winners of the Olympic Games.

The President added that 8 bronze medals won and 83rd position in the official medal count of the Olympic Games do not comply with Kazakhstan’s sports potential and significant means channeled into the country’s sports development.

In a conclusion he stressed that great attention should be paid to the development of mass and children’s sports and strive for outstanding achievements in the international arena.


President of Kazakhstan    Sport   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay