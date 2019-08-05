Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev tasks Almaty mayor to improve city infrastructure

    5 August 2019, 13:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    PresidentTokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the city, and implementationof his instructions given at the extended session of the government.

    The Head ofState stressed it is of paramount importance to focus on the betterment of thequality of the city’s infrastructure, improvement of public safety, developmentof transport system, heathcare and education.

    Following themeeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions toBakytzhan Sagintayev on the preparations for the upcoming academic year, provisionof qualitative medical services and solution of the most pressing problems inthe city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed