President Tokayev tasks Almaty mayor to improve city infrastructure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

President Tokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the city, and implementation of his instructions given at the extended session of the government.

The Head of State stressed it is of paramount importance to focus on the betterment of the quality of the city’s infrastructure, improvement of public safety, development of transport system, heathcare and education.

Following the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the preparations for the upcoming academic year, provision of qualitative medical services and solution of the most pressing problems in the city.