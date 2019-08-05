Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev tasks Almaty mayor to improve city infrastructure

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2019, 13:52
President Tokayev tasks Almaty mayor to improve city infrastructure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

President Tokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the city, and implementation of his instructions given at the extended session of the government.

The Head of State stressed it is of paramount importance to focus on the betterment of the quality of the city’s infrastructure, improvement of public safety, development of transport system, heathcare and education.

Following the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the preparations for the upcoming academic year, provision of qualitative medical services and solution of the most pressing problems in the city.

Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln