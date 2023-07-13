Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte over phone

    13 July 2023, 20:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte held a phone talk, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the talk, the sides discussed a number of current issues of bilateral agenda focusing on the state and prospects for greater trade and economic and investment cooperation.

    The Netherlands tops the list of countries in terms of direct investments in the Kazakh economy, with the mutual trade rising 26% to $6bn in 2022.

    Mark Rutte commended the level of relations between the countries. According to him, the Netherlands considers Kazakhstan as the main trade and economic and investment partner in Central Asia.

    Discussing the international agenda, the Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of ensuring comprehensive cooperation between all countries for the sake of peace and accord in conformity with the principles envisaged in the UN Charter.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the Netherlands
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover stands at $172.4mln
    Kazakhstan took part in high-level meeting on security issues of BRICS countries
    UN General Assembly adopts resolution deploring violence against holy books
    Brazilian mining grows 6% in first semester
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    4 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023