President Tokayev talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte held a phone talk, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the talk, the sides discussed a number of current issues of bilateral agenda focusing on the state and prospects for greater trade and economic and investment cooperation.

The Netherlands tops the list of countries in terms of direct investments in the Kazakh economy, with the mutual trade rising 26% to $6bn in 2022.

Mark Rutte commended the level of relations between the countries. According to him, the Netherlands considers Kazakhstan as the main trade and economic and investment partner in Central Asia.

Discussing the international agenda, the Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of ensuring comprehensive cooperation between all countries for the sake of peace and accord in conformity with the principles envisaged in the UN Charter.