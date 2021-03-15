Go to the main site
    President Tokayev talks over phone with Uzbek colleague Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    15 March 2021, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The two presidents exchanged views on the situation in Central Asia and reaffirmed their mutual desire for large-scale, productive cooperation in order to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of this strategically important region.

    The two governments will continue a joint work to resolve key issues of mutual trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Uzbek leader for his condolences over the victims of the plane crash near Almaty.

    The heads of state also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming Nauryz holiday, and expressed wishes for the well-being of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

