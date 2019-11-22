Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev takes part in strategic command-staff exercises

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2019, 18:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strategic command-staff exercises under the leadership of President of Kazakhstan-Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were held at the Ministry of Defense on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the key stages and goals of the exercises aimed at improving the interaction between the ministry and related departments in ensuring military security and defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan given the present-day challenges.

photo

The Head of State gave a number of instructions on how to improve the laws and regulations in the sphere of military security.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored the memory of the soldiers and officers of the Kazakhstani army killed on duty.

photo

photo

photo

photo

