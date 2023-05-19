President Tokayev: synergy of Central Asian countries with China’s enormous economic opportunities can set new trajectory for partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first-ever Central Asia-China Summit held in Xi'an on May 19 marked a significant milestone in regional diplomacy and cooperation. With the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and leaders from other Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, the summit provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and deepening ties between Central Asia and China. More about how Kazakhstan views this cooperation moving forward is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Trade and economic cooperation

Trade and economic cooperation formed a crucial aspect of the Central Asia-China summit. Increasing trade is the first priority voiced by Tokayev.

«In recent years, intra-regional economic ties of Central Asian countries have reached a qualitatively new level. Last year alone, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the region increased by 19 percent, reaching $8 billion. In the foreseeable future we aim to bring this figure up to $15 billion,» said the Kazakh President.