President Tokayev: synergy of Central Asian countries with China’s enormous economic opportunities can set new trajectory for partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first-ever Central Asia-China Summit held in Xi'an on May 19 marked a significant milestone in regional diplomacy and cooperation. With the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and leaders from other Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, the summit provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and deepening ties between Central Asia and China. More about how Kazakhstan views this cooperation moving forward is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Trade and economic cooperation

Trade and economic cooperation formed a crucial aspect of the Central Asia-China summit. Increasing trade is the first priority voiced by Tokayev.

«In recent years, intra-regional economic ties of Central Asian countries have reached a qualitatively new level. Last year alone, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the region increased by 19 percent, reaching $8 billion. In the foreseeable future we aim to bring this figure up to $15 billion,» said the Kazakh President.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

In turn, the volume of region-wide trade with China is also growing rapidly, reaching $70 billion. Kazakhstan accounts for 45 percent of that trade.

Tokayev is optimistic about the collective potential to bring the figure up to $100 billion by 2030.

Expanding trade nomenclature will be the first step toward that goal. Tokayev noted Kazakhstan can increase its exports to China in 135 non-commodity items.

He also mentioned the re-opening of the Khorgos International Trade Center on the Kazakh-Chinese border in April, which earlier suspended its work due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

«I invite all Central Asian countries, especially those without a common border with China, to share the potential of this important trade and logistics hub,» said Tokayev, noting Kazakhstan’s plans to construct a second dry port on the border with Chinese partners.

E-commerce also offers substantial opportunities for growing trade, with China being the world’s leader.

«Chinese internet giants, such as Alibaba Group and JD.com, have tremendous experience and potential in this area. Given the competitive position of Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan proposes to make greater use of China's largest marketplaces to jointly promote products,» he added.

On May 18, Tokayev participated in the launch of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at JD.com platform.

Strengthening regional connectivity

One of the central themes of the Central Asia-China summit was the promotion of regional connectivity through development of transport, logistics and infrastructure development.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to active participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which was launched in 2013 in Kazakhstan during Xi’s visit to the country.

«It is safe to say that the megaproject has contributed to the revival of the Great Silk Road and the creation of modern transport infrastructure in many countries,» he added.

Tokayev invited his counterparts to the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

In the current conditions, this route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is increasingly important providing alternative routes bypassing Russia. The Middle Corridor route begins in China, passes through Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe.

«We intend to systematically increase its throughput capacity by implementing digital solutions and upgrading infrastructure. Given that China is the main cargo shipper, we believe it is necessary to intensify joint efforts to ensure maximum and uninterrupted loading of this route. We invite Chinese partners to mutually beneficial cooperation in expanding the capacity of the Caspian Sea ports, digitalization of their activities, as well as joint production of transport vessels,» said Tokayev.

Another big opportunity lies in the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, an important link in the development of one of the shortest routes from East Asia to the Persian Gulf countries.

Industrial cooperation

China's involvement in regional projects will undoubtedly contribute to their effective promotion, said President Tokayev. He proposed to develop the Central Asia - China industrial cooperation plan, taking into account the advantages and needs of the countries of the region.

«The development of such a science-intensive sphere as the automotive industry has great prospects. I would like to note with great satisfaction that cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in this area is reaching a qualitatively new level. Production of cars and trucks has been set up and projects to produce electric cars have been carried out,» said Tokayev.

The investment roundtable on May 18 saw the signing of the agreement on the launch of small-knot assembly of leading Chinese cars in Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan, which has large reserves of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other important rare and rare-earth elements, is ready for large-scale cooperation in the industry,» said the President.

Energy partnerships

In fact, Central Asia's rich energy resources and China's growing energy demands provide a foundation for collaboration in the energy sector. The summit emphasized the importance of energy cooperation, including the exploration, extraction, and transportation of oil, gas, and renewable energy resources.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan plans to increase the throughput capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline and consider increasing the throughput capacity of the existing Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines.

Photo from open sources

«In connection with the growth of oil product consumption, it is also planned to increase the production capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery from 6 to 12 million tons per year. The development of gas processing capacities and the gas transportation system is also a priority for Kazakhstan,» he added.

Agriculture and effective water management

Tokayev also spoke about agricultural development and effective water management as areas with untapped potential for cooperation.

Both areas are critically important for Central Asia, which has for years suffered from the problems in water management sector. Climate change impacts have exacerbated the water problems, resulting in looming water scarcity.

He called on the leaders to use the experience of China in incorporating digital technologies in water management and irrigation.

In terms of agriculture, Kazakhstan, a leading agricultural producer, is ready to increase its exports to neighboring countries, said Tokayev. With the continuing disruptions in supply chains, ensuring food security becomes ever more relevant.

«Kazakhstan is interested in increasing the volume and diversifying the structure of agricultural exports to neighboring countries. Our country is among the ten largest producers of wheat and flour in the world, exporting annually more than 5 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of flour. In particular, our agrarians are ready to increase deliveries of grain and oilseed crops, high quality and ecologically pure meat and organic products. In turn, we are interested in stable purchase of fruits and vegetables and food products. On the whole, using mutual potential of our states in agrarian sphere we can considerably strengthen food security of each other,» he said.

He proposed to establish a joint food hub at Khorgos International Trade Center.

Security

In light of shared security concerns, the Central Asia-China summit highlighted the importance of cooperation.

«Kazakhstan highly appreciates the role of the People's Republic of China and its significant contribution to regional stability and security. Beijing's unwavering and firm stand for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as well as its firm commitment to the principles of non-interference in their internal affairs, deserve special respect and support,» said Tokayev.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

He noted that Kazakhstan supports China's «peaceful foreign policy toward Central Asia.»

«We are ready to continue promoting Beijing's initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and universal security. We have always advocated that Central Asia should be a space of creation and do not accept the transformation of the region into an arena of geopolitical confrontation,» he added.

He also drew attention to Afghanistan, saying it is important to continue to support the efforts of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Kazakhstan regularly sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Under the country’s initiative, a UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan is being created in Almaty.

The Central Asia-China summit in Xi'an underscored the commitment of Central Asian countries and China to deepen regional cooperation, strengthen economic integration, and promote sustainable development, amid the challenging geopolitical environment. The next summit in this format will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The summit was the final event of President Tokayev’s three-day state visit to China. 47 bilateral documents worth $22 billion were signed as a result of the visit.