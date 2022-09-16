Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev surveys Eternal City complex in Samarkand
16 September 2022, 07:37

President Tokayev surveys Eternal City complex in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the expositions and bazaar in the Eternal City complex, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

Earlier it was reported, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Samarkand for the Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Leaders of the SCO States participated in the ceremony of planting trees in the largest Central Asian tourism centre Silk Road located in Samarkand.

The SCO Heads of State Summit is slated for September 14-17.

The Kazakh President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts.

A number of documents will be signed following the Summit.

Photo: Akorda press service


