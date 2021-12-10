Go to the main site
    President Tokayev sums up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in EAEU

    10 December 2021, 17:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summed up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the EAEU member states on Friday, the Head of State said that the primary areas of industrial cooperation for 2025 have been approved. This underlying document maps out the development of industrial cooperation in the Union in the mid-term.

    According to the Kazakh President, the EAEU member states also endorsed the plan of actions on implementation of the basic directions of transport policy for 2021-2023. This document prioritizes the integration of transport systems of the EAEU member states into the global network, creation and development of Eurasian corridors, development of science and innovations in the sphere of transport.

    As for the EAEU’s digital agenda, the member states are busy with the implementation of the ‘Work without borders’ platform and have launched the ‘Travel without COVID-19’ app.

    The Head of State also reminded of the free trade zone agreement signed with Serbia as well as the documents signed with the Government of Uzbekistan, the SCO, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and WHO.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the governments of the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission.


    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
