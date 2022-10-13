Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev suggests granting CICA Finance Summit status of standing platform
13 October 2022, 11:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to transform the CICA Finance Summit into a standing platform, Kazinform reports.

As stated there the CICA Finance Summit was initiated by China to boost cooperation between the CICA member states in the sphere of finance.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the transformation of the Finance Summit will contribute to economic rehabilitation, sustainable and inclusive development, creation of favorable conditions for regional and sub-regional financial cooperation within the CICA.

«Large financial centres work in the CICA space, in Shanghai, Dubai, and here, in Astana. We may use to the full their potential to tackle the said issues,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


