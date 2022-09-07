Go to the main site
    President Tokayev stresses significance of upcoming CICA Summit

    7 September 2022, 18:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Kairat Sarybay presented to the President information on the current activities of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the results of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA for 2020-2022. Special emphasis was made on preparations for the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 12-13 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev was informed about the process of approving draft outcome documents of the upcoming summit.

    Besides, the President was briefed about plans to transform the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. The implementation of this important task is a strategic goal of Kazakhstan.

    At the end, President Tokayev emphasized the special importance for better organization of the 6th CICA summit, as well as the effective implementation to achieve goals and objectives of the CICA.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan CICA
