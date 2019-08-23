Go to the main site
    President Tokayev starts working visit to Karaganda region

    23 August 2019, 10:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived to Karaganda region with a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali.

    «During the trip the Head of State will familiarize with a number of industrial and social facilities. In Karaganda, President Tokayev is set to chair a meeting on industrial and innovative development of the country,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

    Later in the afternoon Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will travel to Zhezkazgan where he is set to survey the work of a local copper-smelting plant.

    On August 24, the Head of State is expected to participate in the work of the International Tourism Forum in Ulytau and attend a concert of the participants of the 2nd International Music Festival Zhezkiyk.

