President Tokayev starts official visit to Belgium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgium for a two-day official visit, Kazinform reports.

According to President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, the President’s program to Brussels includes bilateral negotiations with the leadership of Belgium and the European Union.

Today, the Head of State is scheduled to have an audience with King of the Belgians, His Majesty Philippe, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Tomorrow, President Tokayev will hold negotiations with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and meet with the heads of leading European companies.



