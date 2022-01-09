President Tokayev signs decree declaring day of national mourning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree declaring 10 January the day of national mourning in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev decided to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, the text of the decree reads.

Earlier President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali announced President Tokayev’s decision to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning.