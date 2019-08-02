Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev, Shymkent mayor discuss city’s development

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 August 2019, 15:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed mayor of Shymkent city Yerlan Aitakhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

President Tokayev was acquainted with the plan of roads’ construction in the villages which had become a part of the city and how those villages would be gasified as well as provided with electricity and drinking water.

Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yerlan Aitakhanov a number of instructions on improving the quality of life of Shymkent residents.

