21 July 2022 12:06

President Tokayev shares thoughts on Central Asia’s overriding mission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Central Asia’s overriding mission is bridging the pillars of global policy and economy, believes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing his Central Asian counterparts at the 4th Consultative Meeting in Cholpon-Ata Thursday, the Kazakh President said strengthening cooperation in the sphere of security and diplomacy is high on the agenda. This is crucial to ensure the right conditions for prosperity of the peoples of Central Asia.

According to President Tokayev, the Central Asian region should become a zone of sustainable socioeconomic development, all-round cooperation, peace, and prosperity.

In order to deliver solutions to prevent security threats Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested launching a mechanism of regular consultations of the secretaries of the Central Asian Security Councils.

He also proposed the regular meetings of the CA foreign ministers to develop coherent approaches to key problems of the regional and international agenda.





Photo: t.me/bort_01