    President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine

    3 March 2022, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared details of his telephone talks with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Spoke with President Vladimir Putin about trade and economic development. On the situation in Ukraine, I stressed the urgent need to reach an agreement at the negotiations table,» President Tokayev tweeted.

    As for his telephone talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Head of State tweeted: «Spoke with @ZelenskyyUa about the situation in #Ukraine. Stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop & cease further hostilities in Ukraine. We agreed on cooperation in the humanitarian sphere».

    Earlier Akorda press service reported that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks over the phone with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday evening urging both countries to reach agreement through negotiations.


