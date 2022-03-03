Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 March 2022, 11:49
President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared details of his telephone talks with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«Spoke with President Vladimir Putin about trade and economic development. On the situation in Ukraine, I stressed the urgent need to reach an agreement at the negotiations table,» President Tokayev tweeted.

As for his telephone talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Head of State tweeted: «Spoke with @ZelenskyyUa about the situation in #Ukraine. Stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop & cease further hostilities in Ukraine. We agreed on cooperation in the humanitarian sphere».

Earlier Akorda press service reported that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks over the phone with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday evening urging both countries to reach agreement through negotiations.


President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Ukraine    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region