Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev sends telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    4 May 2021, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, expressed deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in this country.

    The Head of State noted with regret the fact that the coronavirus knows no boundaries and continues spreading across the globe infecting more and more people. President Tokayev also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wished a speedy recovery to all those suffering from the deadly virus.

    «During this harsh time, we stand ready to unite efforts with our Indian friends to contain the spread of pandemic and provide every possible assistance in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support between our states. I firmly believe that under your wise leadership the Government of India will be able to overcome the current crisis and return to its normal life,» the President says in his message.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi a strong will in bringing his great nation through these hardships to become even more resilient and prosperous.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed