Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev sends telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2021, 13:45
President Tokayev sends telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, expressed deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in this country.

The Head of State noted with regret the fact that the coronavirus knows no boundaries and continues spreading across the globe infecting more and more people. President Tokayev also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wished a speedy recovery to all those suffering from the deadly virus.

«During this harsh time, we stand ready to unite efforts with our Indian friends to contain the spread of pandemic and provide every possible assistance in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support between our states. I firmly believe that under your wise leadership the Government of India will be able to overcome the current crisis and return to its normal life,» the President says in his message.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi a strong will in bringing his great nation through these hardships to become even more resilient and prosperous.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan and India  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln