    President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev

    10 June 2023, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of prominent statesman and public figure Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.

    «Throughout these years, Berdibek Saparbayev has worked with dignity in most important areas and made a huge contribution to the political, economic, socio-cultural development of the country and regions. He has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the prosperity of Kazakhstan. He was respected for his exceptional human qualities. The name and bright image of Berdibek Mashbekuly will forever remain in the memory of the people,» the telegram reads.

    Berdibek Saparbayev died at the age of 71.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

