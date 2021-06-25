Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Nikol Pashinyan

25 June 2021, 20:41
President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Nikol Pashinyan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram, the President, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of the Civil Contract party led by him in the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

«The results of the vote are a convincing evidence of popular support for your political course aimed at strengthening statehood, national unity and stabilizing the situation in the country,» he writes in the letter.

The Head of State expressed confidence that thanks to active joint efforts, the Kazakh-Armenian relations will continue to be strengthening both in the bilateral format and within the economic integration in the Eurasian space.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Nikol Pashinyan great success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of prosperity of friendly Armenia.

