President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President congratulated Fumio Kishida on his election to the post of Prime Minister of Japan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«I wish that your noble deeds and initiatives aimed at the further prosperity of Japan and increasing the country’s authority in the world community will always be successful. I reaffirm my readiness to make joint efforts to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and commitment to elevate an enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan to higher levels,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Fumio Kishida inexhaustible energy, good luck in a responsible post, and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.



