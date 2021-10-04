Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

    4 October 2021, 19:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President congratulated Fumio Kishida on his election to the post of Prime Minister of Japan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    «I wish that your noble deeds and initiatives aimed at the further prosperity of Japan and increasing the country’s authority in the world community will always be successful. I reaffirm my readiness to make joint efforts to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and commitment to elevate an enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan to higher levels,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Fumio Kishida inexhaustible energy, good luck in a responsible post, and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Japan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
    1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events