President Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2022, 20:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Viktor Orbán on the confident victory of the Christian Democratic People's Party in the parliamentary elections and his re-election to the post of Prime Minister of Hungary personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«Your victory in the elections is strong evidence of high confidence of your compatriots in the course carried out by You and Your party aimed at ensuring political and economic stability in the country as well as enhancing the well-being of the citizens and strengthening the international authority of Hungary. I wish that success always accompanies your hard work, the realization of new initiatives and important plans carried out in the interests and for the benefit of Your Motherland,» reads the congratulatory letter.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the strategic partnership, which is given an additional boost through political dialogue and traditional friendship between Kazakhstan and Hungary, will be further strengthened thanks to joint efforts and active connections at the governmental level.

«Attaching special attention to keeping the high dynamics of Kazakh-Hungarian interactions, I invite You to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time in order to discuss ways of strengthening our interaction in different areas ,» reads the congratulatory letter of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev wished the Hungarian PM success in the responsible post and the brotherly people of Hungary well-being and prosperity.


