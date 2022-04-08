Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev sends birthday greetings to Gennady Golovkin

    8 April 2022, 11:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin on the occasion of his birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the president’s press service.

    In the congratulatory telegram President Tokayev noted that throughout the years of his amateur and professional career Gennady Golovkin has proved to be an outstanding athlete. He defended the honor of the country at the sports events of the high level delighting boxing fans both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

    The Head of State went on to add that Golovkin’s talent and hard work allowed him to achieve tremendous success and become an example for Kazakhstani youth.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope Gennady Golovkin will continue to greatly contribute to the development of national boxing and wished him new achievements in the ring, prosperity and solid health.

    Earlier it was reported that Gennady Golovkin and Japanese Ryota Murata attended the weigh-in ceremonial ahead of their middleweight title unification fight in Saitama, Japan scheduled for this weekend.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku