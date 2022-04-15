Go to the main site
    President Tokayev, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince focus on increasing investment ties

    15 April 2022, 15:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President and the Crown Prince noted favorable prospects for developing cooperation between the two states, focusing on increasing of trade, economic and investment ties.

    The leaders consider it important to strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries.

    President Tokayev spoke about good opportunities in petrochemistry, agriculture, energy, financial services, tourism areas.

    The leader of Kazakhstan reiterated his invitation to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to pay a visit to Kazakhstan. The Crown Prince has gratefully accepted the invitation.

    They also exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

