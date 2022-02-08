President Tokayev reveals priories for new Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed what are the key tasks the new Kazakh Government is facing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the Government on Tuesday, the Head of State said the key priority of the new Government is to restore the country’s economic potential.

The President stressed that this task is of paramount importance. In his words, it is one of the priorities for the new Cabinet. Among other things are implementation of planned reforms and bringing inflation down.

President Tokayev also emphasized that increasing income level of our citizens is one of priorities as well.

Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

At the session the Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan’s economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021.



