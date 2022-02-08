Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev reveals priories for new Government

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 February 2022, 11:52
President Tokayev reveals priories for new Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed what are the key tasks the new Kazakh Government is facing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the Government on Tuesday, the Head of State said the key priority of the new Government is to restore the country’s economic potential.

The President stressed that this task is of paramount importance. In his words, it is one of the priorities for the new Cabinet. Among other things are implementation of planned reforms and bringing inflation down.

President Tokayev also emphasized that increasing income level of our citizens is one of priorities as well.

Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

At the session the Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan’s economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region