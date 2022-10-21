Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
21 October 2022, 18:15

President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with writer, journalist, public figure, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhabal Yergaliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on a number of current issues of social life. Zhabal Yergliyev supported the reforms carried out at the initiative of the Kazakh President.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive