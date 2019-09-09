President Tokayev receives well-known neurosurgeon Akshulakov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Serik Akshulakov, chairman of the board of JSC «National Center for Neurosurgery», Kazinform reports referring to Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed about the Center's operating results over the past 10 years and the prospects for its further development. In particular, Serik Akshulakov told the President about the new areas of the Center’s activities, such as microneurosurgery, endovascular, endoscopic as well as functional neurosurgery.

In addition, he informed the President about soonest launch of unique Gamma Knife device which will help in treating patients with brain tumors, cerebrovascular diseases and functional disorders of brain,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of providing highly qualified and affordable medical care in all regions of Kazakhstan.



