President Tokayev receives Uzbek FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Abdulaziz Kamilov presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a Message from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with request to support the initiative to hold an international conference in Tashkent «Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities».

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership based on strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness were discussed.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that despite difficult situation in the world and the pandemic, relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are traditionally at a high level and demonstrate high resilience to contemporary challenges.





Concluding the meeting, Kazakhstan President conveyed his warmest wishes of well-being and health to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Uzbek leader will pay a visit to Kazakhstan as the epidemiological situation improves.



