Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Uzbek FM

    18 February 2021, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Abdulaziz Kamilov presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a Message from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with request to support the initiative to hold an international conference in Tashkent «Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities».

    During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership based on strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness were discussed.


    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that despite difficult situation in the world and the pandemic, relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are traditionally at a high level and demonstrate high resilience to contemporary challenges.


    Concluding the meeting, Kazakhstan President conveyed his warmest wishes of well-being and health to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Uzbek leader will pay a visit to Kazakhstan as the epidemiological situation improves.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region