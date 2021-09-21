Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Serik Zhumangarin

    21 September 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heard a report on the work of the Agency aimed at the stabilization of prices at housing, construction materials, socially important food products and other markets.

    As a result of the measures taken by the Agency primary housing prices have seen a 7-20% drop in June-August, domestic construction materials’ prices have decreased from 1-.9% in April to 3.2% in August and food products’ prices – from 0.6% in April to 0.1% in September.

    Serik Zhumangarin also reported to President Tokayev on the work done by the Agency on deregulation of pharmaceutical prices, development of the Competition Development Concept, latest trends in the development of competition in the OECD member states.

    Following results of the meeting, the Head of State instructed to keep under control prices on socially important food products and other goods.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed