President Tokayev receives Serik Zhumangarin

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 September 2021, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on the work of the Agency aimed at the stabilization of prices at housing, construction materials, socially important food products and other markets.

As a result of the measures taken by the Agency primary housing prices have seen a 7-20% drop in June-August, domestic construction materials’ prices have decreased from 1-.9% in April to 3.2% in August and food products’ prices – from 0.6% in April to 0.1% in September.

Serik Zhumangarin also reported to President Tokayev on the work done by the Agency on deregulation of pharmaceutical prices, development of the Competition Development Concept, latest trends in the development of competition in the OECD member states.

Following results of the meeting, the Head of State instructed to keep under control prices on socially important food products and other goods.

