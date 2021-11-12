Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Secretary General of Turkic Council

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 07:19
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the Turkic Council Badgad Amreyev as part of his working visit to Istanbul, Kazinform has learnt from Akroda press service.

During the meeting, Secretary General Amreyev briefed the President in detail on the preparations as well as key issues proposed for the agenda of the upcoming Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States which will take place in Istanbul on 12 November 2021.

In addition, the Head of State was informed of the Council’s activity and the results of the 8th meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul on November 11.

Having expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the upcoming top-level event, President Tokayev gave a number of valuable advice related to further development of the Turkic Council.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day working visit to participate in the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

