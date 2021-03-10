Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas

    10 March 2021, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Secretary General informed the Head of State about the state and prospects of the CSTO development. During the meeting, they also considered a wide range of issues related to the key areas of activity of this international organization, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Stanislav Zas also reported on the work carried out by the CSTO Secretariat to implement the initiative of Kazakhstan’s President on the establishment of the institute of the CSTO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Peacekeeping.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of proposals on the prospects for the Organization’s further development, noting the readiness of the Kazakh side to further strengthen political cooperation within the CSTO and expand its potential.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued