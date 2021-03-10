Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2021, 13:35
President Tokayev receives Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Secretary General informed the Head of State about the state and prospects of the CSTO development. During the meeting, they also considered a wide range of issues related to the key areas of activity of this international organization, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Stanislav Zas also reported on the work carried out by the CSTO Secretariat to implement the initiative of Kazakhstan’s President on the establishment of the institute of the CSTO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Peacekeeping.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of proposals on the prospects for the Organization’s further development, noting the readiness of the Kazakh side to further strengthen political cooperation within the CSTO and expand its potential.


