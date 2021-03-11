Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives SecGen of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States

11 March 2021, 16:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Bagdad Amreyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Turkic Council’s main activities and the prospects of its further development.

In particular, Bagdad Amreyev informed the Head of State about the preparations for the upcoming summits at the highest level, as well as about the work on elevating the status of the Turkic Council to a full-fledged international organization, and the CCTS’s economic and investment activities.

Commending the Council’s efforts in enhancing integration between the Turkic states, President Tokayev focused on strengthening the economic dimension of its activities. In particular, he noted the importance of creating a Turkic Investment Fund, the activities of which will contribute to the development of cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses of the CCTS member countries.


