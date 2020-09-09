Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives Russian Ambassador

    9 September 2020, 17:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, the sides touched upon a wide range of issues of Kazakhstani-Russian cooperation.

    President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for its assistance to Kazakhstan during the coronavirus pandemic. The Head of State reiterated the importance of further intensive cooperation between the two nations in bilateral and multilateral formats, especially in the sphere of medicine and healthcare.

    The meeting further focused on the issues related to the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union and preparations for the EAEU top-level meeting and the upcoming CSTO Summit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the initiatives and goals set before the Government of Kazakhstan within the framework of his recent State-of-the-Nation Address.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
