President Tokayev receives Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State received Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a positive assessment of the current state of bilateral cooperation, which demonstrates high stability amidst current challenges, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

According to the President, this is facilitated by an active dialogue at the highest level, close contacts at the government level, as well as the two parties desire to strengthen the multifaceted ties between the countries.

«Cooperation between our countries is developing very successfully in accordance with the agreements reached during my visit to Uzbekistan at negotiations with my distinguished colleague Shavkat Mirziyoyev. We pay high priority to the development of cooperation with our fraternal neighbor Uzbekistan, and we consider this as a very important aspect in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. I would like to note with satisfaction the existence of a number of joint projects that make our cooperation diverse and meaningful,» the President stressed.

The Head of State said that Uzbekistan is making impressive progress in many areas of development, systematically implementing large-scale reforms. As he said, Kazakhstan people are sincerely happy about Uzbekistan’s achievements of our strategic partner and ally.

«Under Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s leadership, Uzbekistan has achieved significant success in socio-economic development. This makes us happy, because we are fraternal states. Naturally, the successful development of Uzbekistan has a positive impact on the development of mutually beneficial cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In turn, Abdulla Aripov thanked for the opportunity to meet and conveyed him greetings and warmest wishes of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«Thanks to the regular and trusting contacts between Shavkat Miromonovich and You, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, the positive dynamics of the multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation is being successfully formed. You both have set the task of bringing the volume of mutual trade to $10 billion in the coming years. The governments of our countries are firmly committed to achieving these milestones,» Abdulla Aripov said.

President Tokayev noted that the two governments should not slow down the pace of work, it is important to use all the available potential to increase trade and economic relations between the two countries in the post-covid period.

Kazakhstan President recalled the agreement reached during his telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev on organizing a state visit of the Uzbekistan leader at a convenient time for the parties.

At the end of the meeting, the President awarded the Order of Dostyk II degree to Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov for his great contribution to the development of Kazakh-Uzbek relations and strengthening the ties of friendship.



