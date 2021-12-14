Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Prime Minister Mamin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2021, 17:37
President Tokayev receives Prime Minister Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev was presented with a report on the country’s socioeconomic development during 11 months of the present year, measures to ensure food security, tackle inflation as well as stabilize sanitary and epidemiological situation.

As the Prime Minister reported, Kazakhstan’s economy successfully adapted to the pandemic conditions and within 11 months the country’s GDP increased by 3.8%.

The Head of State was informed of the state of foreign trade turnover in January - October 2021. According to Prime Minister Mamin, volume of foreign trade amounted to $82.2 billion, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Exports volume demonstrated an increase of 23.5% up to $49.1 billion. Exports of process goods increased by 24.4%.

The President was also briefed on how the Government ensures food security, stabilizes food staples’ prices, and implements a package of measures of anti-inflationary response.

The head of the Kazakh Government also reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, pace of nationwide vaccination program as well as attraction of foreign and domestic investment, increasing SME potential, ensuring regional development and more.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone