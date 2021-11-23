Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2021, 20:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Prime Minister Mamin reported to the President on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, measures taken to stabilize prices on staple goods, attraction of investment and other topical issues.

In his report Askar Mamin noted the stability of the epidemiological situation and dropping COVID-19 incidence rate in Kazakhstan. For instance, number of new COVID-19 cases decreased 2.4fold in Kazakhstan in the past month. Number of COVID-19 patients at infectious facilities dropped by 1.4fold.

Vaccination drive of the population is ongoing as some 8.7 million Kazakhstanis have already been fully immunized against COVID-19. Revaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this week on November 22.

President Tokayev was also briefed on the measures taken to stabilize prices on staple goods, the implementation of priority directions of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the EAEU, including eliminating barriers in trade, strengthening of transport and logistics cooperation, introduction of digital technologies, and expansion of trade and economic cooperation.


