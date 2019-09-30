Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives PM, Senate Speaker

    30 September 2019, 17:00

    NUR-SULTNAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

    Askar Mamin has reported to the Head of State on the topical issues related to social and economic enhancement, improvement efforts on attracting foreign investments, implementation of projects of public-private partnership and regional development. Besides, Mamin informed the President about a project of the national budget adjustment.

    Head of State instructed Prime Minister to start preparation works for an enlarged session on economic development which is scheduled to take place in mid-October.

    Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has also received Senate’s Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva. She told the President about the house’s current activity and a plan of law-drafting works.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Parliament
