Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives PM, Senate Speaker

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 September 2019, 17:00
President Tokayev receives PM, Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTNAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

Askar Mamin has reported to the Head of State on the topical issues related to social and economic enhancement, improvement efforts on attracting foreign investments, implementation of projects of public-private partnership and regional development. Besides, Mamin informed the President about a project of the national budget adjustment.

Head of State instructed Prime Minister to start preparation works for an enlarged session on economic development which is scheduled to take place in mid-October.

Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has also received Senate’s Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva. She told the President about the house’s current activity and a plan of law-drafting works.

Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year