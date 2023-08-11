President Tokayev receives OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Bujar Osmani, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of his visit to Astana as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

«Your visit is important for us, and I’d like to stress our commitment to the OSCE as a reliable member of this organization in spite of disagreements existing, unfortunately, in the organization. The OSCE is indispensable and we need to make every effort to maintain its potential. In light of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in 2025, it is vital to ensure the OSCE is a unique platform for dialogue. Our strong partnership with the OSCE is based on the common vision of building a safer community agreed in the OSCE Astana Declaration 2010,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State highlighted the prospects for strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

«We have no problems in bilateral cooperation. Considerable results in expanding our interaction have been reached. Your country is regarded as a very important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe and we took a decision to open our embassy in Skopje.

For his part, Bujar Osmani noted that the OSCE attaches great importance to the development of ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia. According to him, the OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010 proved Kazakhstan’s active role in supporting the main areas of activity of the organization.

«The slogan of North Macedonia’s presidency is ‘Everything for people,’ reflecting our human-centered approach. Our reform program is also human-centered and consistent not only with the principles and commitments of the OSCE, but also with the priorities of our presidency. We also note the key role Kazakhstan plays in regional as well as interregional cooperation,» said the minister.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State conveyed the best wishes to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski and invited his to visit Kazakhstan.