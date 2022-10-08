Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives newly appointed Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN

    8 October 2022, 17:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received newly appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akan Rakhmetullin, the press service of Akorda reported.

    During the talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the Kazakhstan-UN cooperation.

    The President set a number of tasks to Akan Rakhmetullin, which are aimed at continuation of the active interaction on all topical issues of the UN agenda and development of new long-term approaches to the interaction with this universal organization.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks