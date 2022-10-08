President Tokayev receives newly appointed Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received newly appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akan Rakhmetullin, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the Kazakhstan-UN cooperation.

The President set a number of tasks to Akan Rakhmetullin, which are aimed at continuation of the active interaction on all topical issues of the UN agenda and development of new long-term approaches to the interaction with this universal organization.



